CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £518.76 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.06. CLS has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.84).

Get CLS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CLS Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total value of £18,068.45 ($22,188.94). 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.