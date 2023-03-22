CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CLS Price Performance
Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £518.76 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.06. CLS has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 231 ($2.84).
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Featured Articles
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.