Cobak Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $53.44 million and $1.16 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

