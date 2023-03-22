Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.73

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and traded as low as $40.14. Cogeco shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.