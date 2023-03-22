CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.18 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $105.18 million and $1.38 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00356755 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,050.78 or 0.25930181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010129 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.