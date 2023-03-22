Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. 1,007,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,390. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

