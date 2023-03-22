Columbus McKinnon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,310. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 710,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

