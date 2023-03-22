Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for about 1.1% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

