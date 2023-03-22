Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.97 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $320.96 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $44.17 or 0.00156427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

