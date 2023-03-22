Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 484 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £796.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,047.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.25) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

