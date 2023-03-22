Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.14

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 1213727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

