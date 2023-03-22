Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 3.6%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 2,038,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,433,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

