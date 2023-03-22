Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.07). Approximately 4,414,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,069,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.08).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.75. The company has a market capitalization of £658.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

