Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $28.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,548,000 after buying an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

