Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $101,839.65 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $101,839.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 169,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.87. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Core Molding Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

