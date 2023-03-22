Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,364,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,620,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

CorVel stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,017. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorVel by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

