Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190.19 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.29 or 0.00041286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $190.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018413 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

