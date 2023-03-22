Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 188.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 189,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,290. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

