Covenant Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,581.11 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Covenant has a total market cap of $35.04 million and $88,581.11 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

