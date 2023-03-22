Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.
