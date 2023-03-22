Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -72.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

