Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.46 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.26. 4,977,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,765. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.65. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

