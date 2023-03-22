Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Tops $1.79 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $13.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00061860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00041504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.