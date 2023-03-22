CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lifted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 866,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 1,210,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,641,748. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

