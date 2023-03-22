Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $180,405.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rayment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CW traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

