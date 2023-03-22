Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.20 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $740.92 million and approximately $71.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,919,836,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,050,243 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

