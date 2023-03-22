CyberDragon Gold Hits One Day Volume of $188,811.24 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $188,811.24 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

