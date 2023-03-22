D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,741. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

