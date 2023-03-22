Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Shares of Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.