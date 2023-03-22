Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,168,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,623,150 shares.The stock last traded at $249.63 and had previously closed at $248.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

