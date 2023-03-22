Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 8,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,256. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

