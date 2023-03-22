Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 1,470,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

