Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.51. 1,297,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.61. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.