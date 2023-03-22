Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.85. 1,954,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,213. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

