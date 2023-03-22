Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 497,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,196. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

