Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 8.50% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 158.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.