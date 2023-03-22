Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $458,000.

FSIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 204,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,029. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

