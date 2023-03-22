Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.70. 164,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,173. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

