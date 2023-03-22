Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,884 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,884 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 151,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

