Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 10,979,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,461,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

