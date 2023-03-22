Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

META traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,292,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $525.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

