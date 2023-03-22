Dash Acquisitions Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,387,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

