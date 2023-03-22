DataHighway Price Down 1% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00013852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $125.74 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,134,855 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.95137756 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,492,939.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

