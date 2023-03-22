DBK Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.