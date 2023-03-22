DBK Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

