DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $739,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

