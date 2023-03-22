Decred (DCR) Price Hits $19.70 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Decred has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00069673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $291.96 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00156627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00042115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,821,137 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

