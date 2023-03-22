Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.95. 136,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,310. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

