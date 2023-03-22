DeFiChain (DFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.70 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $392.64 million and $7.70 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00350958 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.86 or 0.25508827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009963 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 995,218,545 coins and its circulating supply is 677,588,160 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

