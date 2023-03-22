Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

