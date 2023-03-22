Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,730 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Separately, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Chord Energy stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.79. 28,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.15.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

